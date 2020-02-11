FG Moves to Resolve Industrial Dispute in Power Sector

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has agreed with the leadership of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) on a 60-day timeframe to settle all issues relating to outstanding severance package due to electricity workers disengaged seven years ago as a result of the privatisation of the power sector entities.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and the leadership of NUEE, Ministry of Power, and Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) in Abuja yesterday.

Speaking with journalists after the talks with the Union, Ngige said the issues necessitating the strike ultimatum by NUEE have been satisfactorily resolved.

“It was a very good meeting we just concluded, and we have reviewed the agreement reached between the Ministry of Power and the Union in December, and everyone is happy. We have given ourselves 60 days within which to process payments for the…