More than 150 Coaches Attended the NPFL-LaLiga Coaching Clinic in Abuja

The fourth edition of the NPFL-LaLiga coaching clinic for Nigerian youth coaches, has ended in Abuja. The four-day clinic, which started on Tuesday, had over 150 youth coaches from the youth teams of the 20 the Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) Clubs, the National youth teams and other youth clubs in attendance.

The participants were trained in various ways to develop young talents using the LaLiga methodology through classroom and on-pitch sessions. The on-pitch session featured the U-15 team of the Mees Palace Academy, Jos.

Present for the duration of the coaching clinic was LaLiga Ambassador, Mutiu Adepoju, while…