NCF Leads Conservation of Vulture Species in Africa





Bennett Oghifo

The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has said it is concerned by the grave decline in the population of Vultures in the country on account of traditional medicine practices and from outright persecution.

“The conservation of Vulture species in Nigeria and Africa is a priority for all because of their importance in the ecosystem and NCF will not rest on it oars until every bird species especially vultures are protected from harm and illegal trade,” the foundation said in a statement, recently.

According to NCF, “Globally, the population of vultures has suffered a serious decline with some species recording about 95% drop.

“This decline has been blamed on various factors including direct persecution, poisoning, death from diclofenac biomagnification, use of vulture parts for traditional medicines, among others.

“In Africa, where we have about 11 species of vultures, they have also suffered the same fate of decline. It has been shown that the 6 out of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper