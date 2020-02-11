NNPC/Chevron JV Inaugurates Classroom Blocks in Delta Community

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Chevron Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Joint Venture in collaboration with Delta State government has inaugurated a six-classroom block for the use of pupils of Abe 1 primary school in Aruakpor-Umah community in Uvwie Local Government area of Delta state.

The six-classroom block, with other facilities, was funded by the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (NNPC/CNL JV) and executed under a Project Specific Agreement (PSA) basis by the Aruakpor-Umah community.

The community awarded the contract to one of its own, Pyrammidt Company Nigeria Limited in December 2017.

The General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Esimaje Brikinn, said the project was one of the social investments made by the NNPC/CNL JV’s to improve the welfare of the people in its areas of operations and…