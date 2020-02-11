NSITF Woos States to Subscribe to Social Insurance Fund

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has embarked on a drive to get the 36 states of the federation to subscribe to the fund’s facilities as a means of boosting its reach and impact on Nigerians.

The Fund said that it has commenced talks with the Akwa Ibom State government which has indicated interest to make subscription to the social insurance scheme.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja Tuesday, the Managing Director of the NSITF, Mr. Adebayo Somefun, said the new management of the Fund has drawn up a four-point agenda with emphasis on consolidating on the achievements of the previous administration.

Another area of focus, he explained, is to make effort to improve on the contribution base of NSITF by getting more stakeholders like the 36 states to subscribe to the fund.

“For now rather sadly, there is no state on…