NUJ Members to Attend Agba Jalingo’s Court Proceeding

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, has disclosed that it will mobilize its members to attend the next court proceedings of detained Cross River-based journalist, Agba Jalingo.

Isiguzo said the move is to show solidarity to the plight of Jalingo, who has been in custody for over 170 days.

The NUJ president made the disclosure while speaking with journalists in Abuja Tuesday on the level of preparations for the NUJ Press Freedom Awards 2020.

Responding to questions from journalists, Isiguzo said the body takes the issue of security, safety and freedom of its members in the discharge of their lawful duties seriously, hence the body would be attending the next court proceedings as a sign of solidarity.

He said: “It is sad that Agba Jalingo is still in detention. We have spoken with the government of…