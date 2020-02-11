PDP Takes Protest against Buhari Govt to French Embassy, UN, EU

Atiku lament Auno massacre

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday morning resumed their protest to draw attention to what they described as the deplorable state of affairs in the country.

The protest which was led by the PDP Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Suleiman Nazif, took off from the party’s campaign headquarters, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, at 10.40am.

The convoy of vehicles conveying the protesters first headed for the European Union (EU) secretariat, located at the Central Area. An official of the EU received Nazif and other party officials at the gate, from where they were ushered into the main building at about 11.10am.

Also the former vice president Atiku Abubakat has lamented the attack on Auno in Brono state where travellers were killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

He said in his verified tweeter handle, “We can’t afford to stay divided in the face of this common enemy. I…