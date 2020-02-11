Senate Suspends Plenary over Death of Member

Holds valedictory session for another late member Wednesday

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of one of its members, Senator Ignatius Longjan, who died in an Abuja hospital on Sunday evening.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over plenary which lasted for only five minutes, stated that in line with the tradition of the National Assembly, all legislative duties will be suspended for the day as a mark of respect for the late Plateau South Senator.

Omo-Agege also announced that a valedictory session will be held on Wednesday for another late Senator, Benjamin Umajunogu, who died last December in his Abuja residence.

The session, he added, will hold at the Senate Chamber by 10am with senators being properly dressed in either white or black colours in celebration of the life of the late Imo North Senator.