Supreme Court Dismisses Lokpobiri’s Suit Challenging Lyon’s Emergence as APC Guber Candidate

By Alex Enumah

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the nomination of Mr David Lyon as candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The apex court in a unanimous decison dismissed the appeal filed by an aspirant of the APC, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, challenging the nomination of Lyon as the APC flag bearer in the November 16 governorship poll.

The court in the lead judgment delivered by Justice John Okoro, held that Senator Lokpobiri failed to file his suit within the mandatory 14 days stipulated in the Constitution.

Justice Okoro stated that the provisions of section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution was categorical and emphatic that all political cases must be instituted within a 14-day time frame.

The apex court disagreed with the appellant that the cause of action arose from September 7, 2019 when Lyon’s name was submitted by the APC to the Independent National Electoral…