TEF Disburses First Tranche of $5m AfDB Fund





Peter Uzoho

The founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Mr. Tony Elumelu, has congratulated the African Development Bank (AfDB) and its President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on their commitment to African entrepreneurship, with the disbursement of the $2.5 million seed capital to the AfDB-sponsored beneficiaries of the 2019 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme.

The $2.5 million was released at the weekend, with the remainder expected to be disbursed to the entrepreneurs in the first quarter of 2020.

A statement explained that the AfDB commitment followed the recent $8.5 million disbursement from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to 2,648 entrepreneurs in the Sahel region and Africa more broadly. These further accelerated the economic empowerment generated by the TEF.

In 2019, the Foundation significantly increased the scale and reach of it impact, with the number of beneficiaries of its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme rising from its annual commitment of 1,000, to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper