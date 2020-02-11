TETFund Boss Explains Late Submission of 2014/16 Accounts

By Kuni Tyessi

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Monday responded to a National Assembly inquiry into a report of the Auditor General of the Federation which alleged infractions by the Fund in the submission of its 2014- 2016 accounts.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, said the delay was due to lack of a Board of Trustees over the period which slowed signing and submission of the Fund’s accounts.

Bogoro, who spoke during his appearance before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, however noted that all the accounts were submitted in 2016 and 2018.

He said TETFund had evidence of submission of the 2014 account on February 4, 2016, with signatures of all the auditors, while his predecessor, Dr Abdullahi Baffa, signed the documents as the Executive Secretary.

The TETFund boss explained that the fund had no board of trustees as it was not in place at the time the accounts were due for…