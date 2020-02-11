WHO Names Coronavirus ‘Covid-19’, as Death Toll Climbs to 1,018

* To convene forum of 400 scientists for global action against virus

By Martins Ifijeh

The strain of Coronavirus that has killed 1,018 persons and infected 43,141 others across 28 countries has been given the name ‘Covid-19’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday in Geneva, the Director General, WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the name was designed to avoid inaccuracy and de-stigmatise China and Chinese people in relation to the virus.

He said: “Having a name matters to prevent the use of other improper names. It also gives us a standard format to use for any future Coronavirus outbreaks.

“The name was chosen to avoid references to a specific geographical location, animal species or group of people in line with international recommendations for naming in order to avoid stigmatization,” noting that ‘co’ stands for ‘Corona’, ‘vi’ for ‘virus’ and ‘d’ for ‘disease’.

WHO…