ABEC Celebrates 20th Anniversary, to Set-up Diagnostic Centre for Special Students

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Archdeacon Brown Education Centre (ABEC), Port Harcourt, last week rolled out the drums to celebrate its 20 years of existence.

It also announced plans to set up a diagnostic centre to cater to the needs of students with hearing difficulty and impaired vision.

The Managing Director of ABEC Group of Schools, Dr. Christie Toby disclosed this in Port Harcourt while briefing journalists as part of activities marking the 20th anniversary of the school.

Toby stated that the school, which was established in January 2000, has six different schools, including a special learning centre for physically-challenged children and a football academy.

She described education as the only way to avoid poverty and instil discipline in the society, saying that much would be achieved in the education sector if government could work together with private school operators.

Toby said the 20th anniversary of the school is a…