Gombe Partners with FRSC to Ensure Adherence to Traffic Rules

By Segun Awofadeji

The Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said that his administration will continue to partner with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to ensure that road users in the state adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

Governor Yahaya stated this when he received in audience, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, at the Government House Tuesday.

The governor, who described the services rendered by FRSC as humanitarian, said his administration will continue to promote values that will ensure safety on the roads.

He commended the FRSC for its support to the government and people of the state, especially as it concerns the safety of road users and other security-related matters.

Yahaya said his administration has since embarked on massive roads construction across the state to link up communities, make driving safer, easier and more pleasurable.

Speaking earlier, Oyeyemi commended the Yahaya-led…