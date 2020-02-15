Nigeria Gets $125m Grant for Basic Education

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A multi-donor funding agent for interventions in basic education in poor and developing countries, the Global Partnership for Education,( GPE), has extended a grant of $125 million to Nigeria to support the development of basic education.

This was revealed in Abuja when the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, received a delegation from the GPE on a working visit.

In a statement signed by the deputy director of media and publicity, Mr. Ben Bem Goong, the minister disclosed that the aim of the grant, a product of Nigeria’s Partnership for Education Project, NIPEP, was to improve access and quality of basic education in the country, with particular focus on the girl-child.

Disclosing that this is not the first time the country is getting such grant, Adamu Adamu acknowledged that the Nigerian government received a grant of $100 million from the funding agent in 2015 to help improve the…