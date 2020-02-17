Court Restrains INEC from Deregistering 31 Political Parties

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from carrying out its planned de-registeration of 31 political parties, pending the hearing of a suit challenging the powers of INEC to deregister.

Justice Chikere gave the order in a ruling on an interlocutory injunction brought against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and INEC by the 31 political parties.

Although the restraining order is coming 11 days after the electoral umpire deregistered 74 political parties, Justice Chikere however adjourned till February 27 for hearing in the substantive suit.

The court had on January 23 fixed ruling for Monday February 17, after counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Kehinde Edun, moved and argued the interlocutory motion.

The plaintiffs, Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD), Advanced Nigerian Democratic Party…