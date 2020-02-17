Katsina to Provide Relief Materials for Victims of Bandits’ Attack

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has vowed to provide relief materials for victims of bandits’ attacks in Tsauwa and Dankar communities in Batsari Local Government Area of the state to assuage the suffering of those who survived the invasion.

The state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, who disclosed this Monday while on condolence visit to the affected communities, said the state government will also drill three boreholes in the areas in order to mitigate the challenges of water scarcity.

This is even as residents of the affected communities debunked what they termed inflammatory by some people that the attack was a reprisal. They insisted that they had no skirmishes with any militia group or bandits.

The attack by bandits on motorcycles led to the death of 30 persons in the communities last Friday and left many others with varying degrees of injuries.

The hoodlums also set houses ablaze, killed animals and…