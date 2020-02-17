Protesters Storm APC Secretariat, Demand Oshiomhole’s Sack

By Adedayo Akinwale

Protesters under the aegis of All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders on Monday stormed the national secretariat of the party in Abuja demanding the sack of the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole.

The call for Oshiomhole’s sack may not be unconnected with last week’s judgment of the Supreme Court which nullified the election of the APC candidate and the governor-elect in Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon.

The apex court sacked Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

However, the protesters who stormed the secretariat at about 11:00 a.m were armed with various placards with inscriptions such as: “Oshiomhole Must Go”, “Oshiomhole go home”, “We are tired of loosing” etc.

The…