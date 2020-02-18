ACE: 53 African Varsities Converge on Abuja to Consolidate Impact

By Kuni Tyesei

As the first phase of the World Bank-funded African Centres of Excellence (ACE) project winds down, centres from 53 universities located in 12 West African countries are set to converge on Abuja to strengthen the implementation and impact of the project.

A joint statement from the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) Deputy Director, Mrs. Adebukola Olatunji; Senior World Bank External Officer, Mr Mansir Nasir; and Association of African Universities’ Millicent Afriyie Kyei, said the 53 universities will converge on Abuja at a four-day biennial workshop from February 25 to 28, 2020 to strengthen the implementation of the ACE impact.

The event, which would be attended by representatives from the ACE centres, World Bank, the French Development Agency (AFD), the Association of African Universities (AAU), and NUC officials will afford the institutions the opportunity to exchange information on their…