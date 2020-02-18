Ogun Politician Survives Gun Attack

Prominent Ogun State politician, Hon. Ibrahim Oyegunle narrowly escaped gun attack in Ibogun area of the state last weekend.

Oyegunle alleged that gunmen shot sporadically at his vehicle while on a business trip.

According to him, the gun attack was aimed at taking his live but God’s intervention saved him.

“It is God’s doing that I’m still alive today as the attack was the second in recent time. This time around, I never thought I could make it when the attack was launched. But I felt they ran out of luck on sight of a police patron along the Ibogun road. In a commando version, on a motorbike the men of the underworld numbering three in masks pointed guns and ordered me to park the car or risk being killed but my instinct told me to drive faster. As I attempted to speed off, the gang shot at the vehicle but God saw me through. It was a horrible scene and I will never pray to experience such again,” he…