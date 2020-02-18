S’Court Can’t Change Its Own Ruling, Says Yusuf Ali

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and constitutional lawyer, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali at the weekend said that the Supreme Court cannot change the substance of its own judgment.

Ali who spoke with journalists yesterday in his residence at Ilorin, Kwara State capital, during a luncheon he organised in honour of the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Professor Andulrasheed Na’alla was speaking on the chances of the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioa who was awaiting the review of his case before the Supreme Court tomorrow (Tuesday)

According to him, “the Supreme Court cannot change the substance of his own judgment and they can only correct errors”.

Ali said, “There was this case Adeniji Versus Asiyanbi in 1967 or so; if there are errors the Supreme Court can correct it and not to change the substance of its own…