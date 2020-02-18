Sokoto Earmarks N65.7bn Loan for Massive Infrastructure Projects, Agriculture, Health, Housing, Education

L-R: Permanent Secretary Budget and Planning, Abu Shekara, former Special Adviser on Economic Affairs to late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Tanimu Yakubu; Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance Sokoto, Dahiru Abbas, at the Management Retreat by the Sokoto Ministry of Finance weekend in Lagos.

Sokoto State Government has announced plans to utilise the loan of N65.7 billion it will raise to embark on massive infrastructural projects and investment in critical projects in agriculture, health, housing, urban renewal, construction of roads and bridges as well as education.

Unveiling the economic  development plan at the management retreat of Sokoto State Ministry of Finance held at the weekend in Lagos, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, said this would be achieved through a multi-faceted approach.

Dasuki, said the state government was embarking on the  massive…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

