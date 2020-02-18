Sokoto Earmarks N65.7bn Loan for Massive Infrastructure Projects, Agriculture, Health, Housing, Education

Sokoto State Government has announced plans to utilise the loan of N65.7 billion it will raise to embark on massive infrastructural projects and investment in critical projects in agriculture, health, housing, urban renewal, construction of roads and bridges as well as education.

Unveiling the economic development plan at the management retreat of Sokoto State Ministry of Finance held at the weekend in Lagos, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, said this would be achieved through a multi-faceted approach.

Dasuki, said the state government was embarking on the massive…