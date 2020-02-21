ASUU Asks AGF to Resign over Unremitted Deductions

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

There is no end to the crisis between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as the union Thursday called on the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, to resign for alleged gross incompetence.

The union said the failure of the AGF to release remit deductions of university workers’ salaries for the month of January three weeks after payment of their salaries is a deliberate plan to make university staff suffer.

The union, in a statement jointly signed by the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of the Union, Dr. Ade Adejumo, and the University of Ibadan Chairman, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, said salaries are not paid when deductions on cooperative societies, and other schemes are not paid.

They allegedly described the AGF as not only wicked and fraudulent but engaging in a calculated attempt to unduly punish devoted university…