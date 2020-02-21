Buhari Pledges Support for Peaceful, Prosperous Plateau

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja pledged the federal government’s support towards Plateau State government’s efforts to achieve a peaceful, prosperous and tolerant society.

The president who made the pledge in the State House while receiving a group of stakeholders from Plateau State led by Governor Simon Lalong, appealed to residents and indigenes of the state to support the governor’s development agenda.

‘‘Plateau is strategic to Nigeria. It is geographically unique with its diverse environmental and huge economic potential. This clearly shows the state’s incredible potential in tourism, agriculture and mining. ‘‘It is, therefore, our collective duty to ensure these potentials are fully harnessed by providing the right policy support,’’ the President said.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi…