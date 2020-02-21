Discos: We Will Stop Takeover by Siemens

•Cite legal agreement with FG

Ejiofor Alike

Electricity distribution companies (Discos) have vowed to resist any attempt to hand over their distribution assets to German engineering conglomerate, Siemens.

Reacting to Wednesday’s threat by the federal government to cede the electricity value chain to the German company, the Discos, under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), told THISDAY thursday that they would resist any attempt to hand over their assets to Siemens.

The federal government had said on Wednesday that it was considering a proposal to take over power supply from the Discos and hand it over to Siemens.

Briefing journalists after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, had said the proposal was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that he submitted to FEC.

“What I want to say…