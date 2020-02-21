DMO Urges States to Imbibe Debt Management Strategies

Nume Ekeghe

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, has urged state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prioritise debt management strategies to enable them better manage, access debt and service debt.

She also stressed the need for state governments to always get the appropriate support from their legislative arm and institutions in order to be able to access debt easily.

She said this yesterday at a debt management workshop on borrowing guidelines for sub-nationals in Lagos, which had in attendance Commissioners of Finance, Accountant Generals and some legislative members from different states in the country.

She also argued that the federal government has been reducing its external borrowing in the past four years and was committed to sustaining the momentum.

Oniha said: “This calls for state governments and the…