FG: Buhari Won’t Resign over Security Challenges

Poverty alleviation central to protecting families, says president

Iyobosa Uwugiaren and Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

The federal government Thursday launched a pushback against clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because of the security challenges facing the country.

It said there was no reason for the president to step down because the security challenges were being tackled headlong by his administration.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at an interactive meeting with editors in Abuja, urged those calling for the resignation of the president or the sack of security chiefs to be careful at this time so as not to aggravate the security situation with “incendiary comments” that cash in on religious, ethnic and political fault lines to further divide the country.

The president, on his part, at another occasion Thursday in Abuja, said he was conscious of the grave effects of poverty on the…