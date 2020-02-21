House Seeks More Justices for Supreme Court

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Judicial Council (NJC) to appoint more justices to the Supreme Court.

The House made the call at plenary yesterday following the adoption of a motion moved by the Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Mr. Onofiok Luke.

Adopting the motion, the House “urges the federal government to appoint more justices to the Supreme Court in order to accelerate the determination of cases and dispensation of justice.”

The appointment of Supreme Court justices is an exclusive preserve of the president, who makes the appointment based on the recommendation by the NJC and subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Although the Supreme Court is supposed to comprise not more than 21 justices, there are only 13 justices on the bench, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Muhammad.

Moving the motion, Luke stated that the Supreme Court…