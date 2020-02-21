NAF Chief Warns Commanders against Financial Malpractice

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, thursday warned Air Force commanders against involvement in financial malpractice.

Speaking at the beginning of a two-day retreat for commanders themed: “Enhancing Efficiency and Effectiveness of NAF Unit Commanders in Contemporary Security Environment,” warned commanders to stick to financial regulations in utilising resources available to the force.

Abubakar further charged the commanders to be prudent managers of resources who are abreast of the financial regulations as regards the use of public funds.

He added: “The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has zero tolerance for financial misappropriation.”

He assured them that the NAF Headquarters would continue to work assiduously to ensure that the mandate assigned to the service is achieved.

“Commanders should remain assured of our support towards the successful…