NSE Launches Comic Book to Promote Financial Literacy

As part of efforts to promote financial literacy, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has launched a comic book known as StockTown.

The book makes use of illustrated characters story to educate readers of all ages about the importance of savings and investment.

In its first issue, readers are introduced to Mora Johnson and her middle-class family who are experiencing financial hardship that pushes Mora to want to learn more about investment and financial independence.

Commenting on the comic book, Chief Executive Officer, NSE, , Oscar Onyema, said: "StockTown is the product of a passionate idea long held by the exchange to empower individuals across all levels to make good financial decisions and better their lives now and in the future. In a drastically evolving financial landscape, the NSE continues to find new ways to communicate the ideas of saving and investment using products available on its platform.