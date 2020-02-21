Sanusi Calls for Arrest of Fathers of Almajiris

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, has said fathers who send out their children to beg for alms should be arrested.

Sanusi spoke thursday at a conference organised by the Future Assured Initiative, the non-governmental organisation of the the First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari.

It was organised in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

The emir said no law provides that a man should marry, have children and abandon them without living up to his responsibility to them.

He said any man who is too poor to take care of his family should go out and beg himself, and not send his children.

“Every day, wives are complaining about their husbands who claim their rights but abandon their responsibilities of marriage, women being divorced with their husbands not taking care of the children and those children ending up on the streets, drugs, political thuggery, violent…