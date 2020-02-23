After Four Years of Disruption, Water Flows Again in Abeokuta

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Residents of parts of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, were jubilant at the weekend, as water suddenly started flowing from their taps four years after public water stopped flowing.

THISDAY investigations revealed that water supply in the city was obstructed about four years ago during which the former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, embarked on road constructions.

To pave the way for the road construction exercises, most of the water pipes were relocated, thereby bringing about water scarcity in Abeokuta and adjourning communities.

A resident of Saje in the capital city, Alhaji Tajudeen Enilolobo, said his pregnant wife went into coma when she got to the backyards and suddenly sighted water flowing from the taps, but that she was later revived.

“It’s not her fault that she fainted; I married her from the village two years ago and she had never seen anything like pipe-born water,” Enilolobo clarified, amid…