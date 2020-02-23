Aisha Buhari: The Fearless Woman at 49

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the current President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, has done well as First Lady of Nigeria , even critics and opponents no longer have anything to say , they have accepted defeat . Besides being an irrefutable avatar of ageless beauty, the Madam of Nigeria commands a multi-edged nous the likes of which are native to ancient Delphic oracles and Queen Mothers of old. In this time of celebrating her 49th year on the Earth, a few things are worth noting.

To begin with, the one known world over today as Dr. Aisha Buhari was born Aisha Halilu, a native of Adamawa State. As the sweetness of an apple derives from its mother-tree, Aisha’s forebears were just as prominent: her grandfather, Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu was the first Nigerian Minister of Defence, and her mother is descended from the prestigious Ankali family, a family with a tough heritage of farming.

One needs only to hear her converse to know that…