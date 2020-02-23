Dino Melaye on Spending Spree…

Acquires More State-of-the-Art Cars

Dino Melaye is a name known to most people. Since he rose to the ranks of high Nigerian society and polity, Melaye has claimed his spot on the playing field, sometimes running with the leonine grace of a footballer striker, other times standing with the stiff stamina of tempered elephant. And Melaye has been contrasted with the fierceness and cunning of wild animals than anyone else in the Nigerian scene.

Born in Kaduna in ’74, the 45-year old Dino Melaye is a native of Western Kogi. Like several other aspects of his life, his formal education is a controversy that is not so easily unravelled. Be that as it may, the dude was sound enough to emerge as a Senator of Kogi West Senatorial district under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although deposed from the Senate, Melaye has continued to leave trails of his presence in the social scene, either starring in a scandalous gossip where a popular authority…