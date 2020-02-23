FG Proposes Integrated Textile Park to End $6bn Garment Importation

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The federal government yesterday disclosed that it conceived Integrated Textile and Garment Park with the plan to end $6 billion the country had been losing to the importation of garment and textile material annually.

Similarly, the apex government disclosed that it had already partnered the Kaduna State Government to establish Integrated Textile and Garment Park in Funtua Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Mariam Katagum disclosed the plan during a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu at the Government House yesterday.

Katagum paid the visit to the deputy governor alongside the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Nasir Gwarzo and other management staff of the ministry.

At the session with the deputy governor, the minister explained the integrated…