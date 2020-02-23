Fighting Coronavirus May Cost FG $2bn, Says Chrisland VC

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

Nigeria’s leading pharmacist, Prof. Peace Chinedu-Babalola yesterday canvassed precautionary measures to coronavirus away from Nigeria, warning that it could cost the federal government at least $2 billion (about N700 billion) to evolve any new medicine that would cure the virus.

Chinedu-Babalola, the Vice-Chancellor of Chrisland University, gave the warning in an interview she granted THISDAY in Abeokuta shortly after receiving the Kwame Nkruma Award for Scientific Excellence at the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Chinedu-Babalola said finding cure for the coronavirus, which is the latest epidemic that has wiped off thousands of souls, especially in China, is capital intensive.

While commending the federal government for promising to release N36 million to aid research into killer diseases, she, however, said in the face of lean resources, the government and the citizenry should take utmost precautions to…