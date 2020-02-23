Insecurity and the Reign of Error

THE ENGAGEMENTS: With Chidi Amuta

Denise Uwimana may not be a very familiar name in these parts. She is a Rwandan woman who experienced the genocide in her country first hand and survived to tell the sordid tale. Her recent book, ‘From Red Earth’, is a gripping unforgettable tale of that most bloody episode in recent African history. It is a graphic searing personal experience that drips with blood, death and bestiality.

The book is important not just as a well-written personal experience of an individual. It captures the damning role of divisive clannish leadership in destroying a nation. It is also a testimony to the redeeming quality of honest nationalistic leadership in rescuing and reuniting a nation so afflicted from the abyss of tragic self-destruction. Its ultimate message and indeed that of present day Rwanda is that national healing, reconciliation and progress are possible after a descent into the…