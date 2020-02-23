Lagos Assembly Holds Public Hearing on Amotekun Monday

Eddie Alegbe

The Lagos State House of Assembly at the weekend disclosed that it would hold public hearing on the South-West Security outfit, code-named Amotekun Monday.

The assembly added that the public hearing would deliberate on the bill for a law to amend the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps Law 2019 to establish the Lagos Amotekun Corps.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Hon. Tunde Braimoh disclosed the plan in a statement, noting that the Amotekun bill was important to the assembly.

The statement said Lagos Assembly would hold a public hearing on the bill for a law to amend the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps Law 2019 to establish the Lagos Amotekun Corps on Monday.

It added that the important legislative procedure “will hold at the Assembly Pavilion on February 24 at12 noon prompt.

The event is put together by the House of Assembly in furtherance of it’s extant and traditional practice of…