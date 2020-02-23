Nigeria Not Faithful to the Youth, Peter Obi Laments

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi yesterday lamented that Nigeria had not been faithful to the youths, who constitute the largest chunk of the national population.

Obi, former governor of Anambra State, revealed that only in the last four years, the sum of N4.4 trillion had been spent in the education sector, saying with this fund, Nigeria still had the highest number in out of school children.

He made the remarks at the eighth convocation of Veritas University, Federal Capital Territory, lamenting that the current security situation nationwide “is completely unacceptable and should be addressed with proactive measures.”

He submitted that the current crop of politicians in Nigeria, including himself, had, through failure to provide good leadership made the country unbearable for everybody and not conducive for survival for the new graduands.

