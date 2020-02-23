Okundaye, Enwonwu Lament Neglect of Creative Industry, Canvass Private Initiative

Ugo Aliogo

As part of measures to reposition the creative industry, experts have decried the neglect of creative industry in Nigeria

The experts have also called on governments at all levels to adopt public private partnership initiative (PPP) to promote creative industry in the country.

The positions were canvassed by the Founder, Nik Art Centre, Mrs. Nike Okundaye and an artist and curator, Oliver Enwonwu at the maiden edition of Lilac’s Creatives Creating Summit with the theme: ‘Identifying the Creative Industries Value Chain.

At the summit, Okundaye, said there was need to establish a national Art Gallery in Lagos to promote creativity and works of visual arts.

She lamented that the creative industry has been neglected, stating that the commitment and support from government and private sector in the space was very low.

She appealed for funding support from banks and financial institutions in order to support investments in the…