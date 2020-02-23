Shinkafi Asks S’Court to Ignore APC’s Application to Review Zamfara Judgment

Tobi Soniyi

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi yesterday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss an application by a former governor of the state, Abdul-Aziz Yari challenging its decision against Muktar Idris of the All Progressives Congress as governor-elect of the state.

Shinkafi canvassed the position in a statement he issued, describing the application seeking review of the apex court judgment as a mockery of the judiciary and a national disgrace.

He noted that the Yari-led APC in Zamfara State had gone to the apex court on two occasions with the same result, asking the Supreme Court to hear the same application for a third time is ridiculous, vexatious and childish.

He said: “Yari faction of Zamfara APC expressed strong opposition to the May 24, 2019 judgment of the Supreme Court and desperately proceeded to file an application for judicial…