Coronavirus: 3 Chinese Quarantined in Plateau

Martins Ifijeh

Three Chinese Nationals have been placed on self-quarantine in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Confirming this to THISDAY Saturday, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said the Chinese Nationals do not have symptoms of Coronavirus, but that as it is the policy of the the Nigerian government, they have been asked to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said the incubation period for the virus is nine to 14 days, between which symptoms are expected to develop if the suspect is indeed infected by the virus.

