NUT Demands Full Implementation of Minimum Wage for Teachers in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has asked the Niger State government to immediately implement the new minimum wage and its consequential adjustments for all category of its members.

The demand by the NUT followed the non-payment of the 18 per cent increase across the board for senior civil servants as approved during negotiations with organised labour.

NUT said qualified teachers were exempted from this payment when the February salary was paid to workers.

Rising from an emergency State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) meeting held in Minna, the state capital, on Friday, the union lamented the ill and unfair treatment accorded to its members thus making teachers the least paid workforce in the state.

In a communique released after the meeting, which was jointly signed by the state Chairman, Ibrahim umar, and Secretary, Labaran Garba, the union also condemned in strong terms the new salary table released as it did not…