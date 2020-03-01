Archbishop Idahosa Predicts Glorious Future for Nigeria

Undaunted by the spate of violence and state of insecurity in Nigeria, Archbishop Margret Benson Idahosa , presiding Bishop of Church of God Mission International declared that Nigeria will be filled with joy in 2025, the Archbishop who made this declaration recently during her first apostolic visit to Church of God Mission NNPC Bishoprics, in Lagos on the occasion of the dedication of Word of Faith Group of Schools said that God’s agenda for Nigeria will stand despite all odds.

Speaking further on the need for Nigeria to brace-up to the nagging challenges facing the polity, she said Nigeria has a glorious future and God will use those he has placed in authority to proffer a lasting solution “ I believe in the team that is winning, and I believe that we are winning in the name of Jesus. What is right today maybe wrong tomorrow. I believe for a government to be there, God knows about it. That doesn’t mean I belong to APC or PDP. I do not belong to…