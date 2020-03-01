Arthur Nwankwo: Patriotic Activism and Ideological Pragmatism Personified

By Tunji Olaopa

Nigeria is indeed a blessed country. And this is a statement we can confidently make from the perspective of the many dimensions of Nigeria’s greatness. One usual way to assess this blessedness is to reference the immense mineral resources that ought to be a source of governance delight and direction for any state. Resources are the connecting lines that enable the social contract which ensures the well-being of citizens. Nigeria has a huge reserve of mineral resources, apart from the crude oil which has dominated their exploitation. Nigeria is also a vast country, the most populous black nation on earth. This has a huge demographic advantage in terms of an active human capital that constitutes the basis of the development planning of any state in the world. These two economic items are supposed to serve as the foundation of economic growth and sustainable development not only for Nigeria but for any other state with…