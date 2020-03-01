Imo, Bayelsa: A Case of Different Facts, Disparate Circumstances

By Chuks Nwani

As the Supreme Court commences the decongestion of applications to review its judgment currently pending before it, the decision of the Court dismissing the application filed by David Lyon of APC against Governor Diri Douye of the PDP on the ground that the Supreme Court, without any error pointed to it in the original judgement, has no constitutional powers to review its judgment, has reinforced the finality of the Supreme Court as provided under the 1999 Constitution.

The Supreme Court in the said ruling held that there was no error pointed out by the Applicant that deserves reviewing its judgment and doing same will open a floodgate for parties that lose cases at the Supreme Court to bring applications for review, thereby defeating the constitutional finality of the Court. This, in my view, is a good decision to preserve the sanctity and finality of the Supreme Court Judgment.

The ruling of the Supreme Court in David…