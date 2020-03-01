Reports of Second Coronavirus Case in Nigeria False, Says NCDC Boss

By Martins Ifijeh

Following social media reports that the driver who took the Italian index case from Lagos to Abeokuta has tested positive to Coronavirus and that he has refused to be quarantined, the federal government has said the reports are false, as no other person has so far been tested for the virus.

Speaking with THISDAY on Saturday, the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said there was presently no other suspected or confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country apart from the 44-year-old index case, adding that only its three laboratories have the capacity to test anyone in the country.

“The test cannot be done outside of our laboratories. No one can claim there is a second case because we are the only ones with the facilities and reagents to test for it. We haven’t done that.

“Since the outbreak started in Wuhan city in China, we have so far conducted test…