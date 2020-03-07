Babaeko, Ayeni, Others to Speak At Inaugural SOL PR Academy

Vice President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko; Adekunle Ayeni, Founder, Black House Media; and Mrs. Temitope Jemerigbe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, DKK Nigeria, are among the marketing communications big names lined up as facilitators at the inaugural SOL PR Academy, a corporate social responsibility initiative of Public Relations firm SOL PR.

This was disclosed in Lagos yesterday in a statement signed by Jenkins Alumona, Managing Director, SOL PR. The academy, which kicks off on Tuesday and will run for one month, the statement said, was conceived to provide basic training to young graduates desirous of building careers in the marketing communications industry.

The participants, aged between 20 and 25, were selected after a three-phase interview process and will benefit from top-level insight from accomplished professionals in all areas of marketing communications as well as media.

Thisday Newspaper