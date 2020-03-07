Linda Ikeji Back with Self-made Conference

By Tosin Clegg

One of Africa’s most successful media entrepreneurs and a blogger, Linda Ikeji, in partnership with Ecobank, is to host this edition of her yearly women empowerment programme, titled “Selfmade Woman Conference”, scheduled to hold on April 25, 2020, in Lagos Nigeria.

Ikeji, who happens to be the most successful blogger out of Africa started the “Selfmade Woman Conference” in 2013 as an advocacy project with the sole aim to educate, mentor and provide financial empowerment to young female entrepreneurs or aspiring ones seeking greener pastures, career-wise.

The blogger has over the years used her voice and platform to encourage young Nigerian women to be financially independent and resourceful while providing funding and support for them to kick start their businesses.

Since 2015, she has given over N30million of her own personal money to empower over 40 female entrepreneurs, with quite a few of them going on to have…