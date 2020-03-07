Mowe ‘Baby Factory’: Police Launch Manhunt for Buyers

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command may have begun a mass arrest of some highly placed persons in the society, said to be regular buyers of newly born babies at a ‘baby factory’ located in Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

A top source at the Command disclosed to THISDAY yesterday that no fewer than 10 persons are currently being interrogated in connection with the crime.

The police source, who craved anonymity, said, “Some of the people that the wind of investigation is blowing toward their direction include some ritualists and herbalists who have clients among some rich people in the society.

“For this class of people, some of whom are currently being detained, any baby bought is usually doomed to die as they would be used for money rituals.

“The second category, are people in need of babies to adopt, and we have decided not to detain these people but prod them to go…